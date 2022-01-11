Mainpur govt. issues ‘disturbed area’ notification

This means that AFSPA will continue to be in force

Despite the wide-spread demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Manipur government issued a notification on Monday declaring the entire State excluding the Imphal Municipal areas as “disturbed” with retrospective effect from December 31, 2021 for a period of one year. It means that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 will be in force.

The official order was issued by H. Gyan Prakash, special secretary (Home). Under the provision the central forces will be deployed to aid the civil administration. The notification says that the Governor has given ex-post facto approval to the order. Despite claims for normality in the law and order situation under the BJP-led government there have been violence in poll-bound Manipur. On Sunday night, two persons including one police man were shot dead. The Police are yet to nab the killers.

Following the killing of 14 civilians by the security forces at Oting in Nagaland, the Cabinet took a decision to urge the Centre to repeal the AFSPA from the State. Politicians of all hues had demanded its repeal. But the centre extended it much to the chagrin of the Ministers. Presspersons have been seeking a clarification on the decision of the Manipur government in the light of the demand to repeal it.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren holding the Home portfolio has been giving an evasive reply saying he is in close consultation with Centre on the issue. The disturbed areas order of Manipur government had expired on December 31, 2021.

Opposition Congress has been demanding its repeal since Chief Minister Biren has been saying that under his government there is complete peace with people being able to sleep peacefully without expecting knocks from police and security forces. During the 15 years of the Congress government, the Disturbed Areas Act was revoked from 7 assembly segments.