Main suspect confesses to killing teacher in Odisha

NCW writes to CM Naveen Patnaik seeking removal of MoS Home for fair probe

The main suspect in the disappearance of a lady teacher in Odisha’s Kalahandi district confessed to have killed her to stop her from disclosing his extra-marital affairs, said the Odisha police on Wednesday.

The announcement, however, failed to douse the political controversy with the Opposition parties continuing to demand the removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is accused of having close links with suspect Gobinda Sahu, promoter of the school.

Though the police announced they would fast-track the investigation, the National and State Commissions for Women have taken cognizance of the incident and asked the police to ensure expeditious and impartial investigation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) went a step further writing to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to remove the accused Ministers so that a fair police investigation could be conducted.

The State police had found the half-burnt body of Mamita Meher, the lady teacher working in a school in Kalahandi’s Mahaling. Gobinda Sahu was the president of the school’s managing committee. The teacher had gone missing on October 8 after the accused had given lift to her in his car.

The BJP on Wednesday observed a 12-hour bandh in Kalahandi demanding the Minister’s ouster and a thorough probe to find out involvement of other politicians belonging to the ruling party.

A delegation of the BJP led by president Sameer Mohanty met Governor Ganeshi Lal seeking his intervention. “A conspiracy has been hatched to influence the investigation process since Mr. Mishra has close links with Gobinda Sahu. It is essential to remove the Minister from his post,” said Mr. Mohanty.

The BJD defended the Minister saying political leaders, who are invited to attend school or college functions, cannot be linked to crime committed on campus.

Earlier at a press conference at Balangir, DIG (northern range) Deepak Kumar said, “On the basis of the oral statement and material, scientific and technical evidence along with the confession of the accused, it is revealed that suspect Gobind Sahu had killed the lady teacher inside the car on October 8.

“The motive behind the crime ascertained so far in the investigation...the victim got to know about the extra-marital affairs of the accused. During several arguments, the victim had even threatened to expose him. The accused was nursing a grudge against her. After killing her, the accused disposed it of in a pit by setting the body on fire.”

The police detained the driver of the car to find out the extent of his involvement. A local court remanded Sahu in five days police custody following his production. The DIG said the case would be fast-tracked and the charge-sheet would be filed at the earliest.