Main accused in the Budaun case arrested

The main accused in the alleged gang rape and murder of an Anganwadi worker in Budaun was arrested late on Thursday night, police said.

District magistrate Kumar Prashant said Satya Narayan was hiding in the house of his follower in his village under Ughaiti police station.

Notably, four teams of local police and the UP STF were looking for the priest but he was hiding in the same village where the crime allegedly took place.

On Thursday night, sources said, locals called the police after they got a hint that Satya Narayan was hiding in the village. But before the police could reach, the villagers entered the house and got hold of Satya Narayan. Sometime later, a police team reached the spot and took the accused with them. Visuals of two constables taking him on the motorcycle have emerged in the local media. His follower was also arrested.

Satya Narayan and two of his aides have allegedly raped and killed the 50-year-old woman when she went to pray in the temple premises on Sunday evening. The aides Jaspal and Vedram were arrested on Tuesday night.