Mahrashtra’s COVID-19 case tally nears 7.5 lakh

Pune

29 August 2020 00:54 IST

Over 14,000 new cases reported again; recoveries cross 5.43 lakh

Maharashtra reported yet another massive surge of 14,361 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the total case tally reached 7,47,995.

With 331 more fatalities, the death toll touched 23,775. Of these, 248 fatalities are from the last 48 hours while 47 deaths have occurred last week. The remaining 36 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, State Health Department authorities said.

1.8 lakh active cases

With this spike, the number of active cases has risen to 1,80,718. A total of 11,607 patients were also discharged, taking the total recoveries till date to 5,43,170.

“Of 39,32,522 laboratory samples, 7,47,995 (19.02%) have tested positive with over 70,000 samples being tested across the State in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 72.62%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 3.18%.

Pune once again recorded the highest cases and fatality surge with a spike of over 3,500 cases, pushing its total case tally to 1,65,592.

WIth 58 new deaths, the district’s total death toll climbed to 3,974. As per the district administration, the number of active cases is 31,700 with the recovery rate rising to 77.4%.

Mumbai reported 1,217 new cases to take its total case tally to 1,42,108 of whom only 19,407 are active. With 30 new fatalities, its death toll climbed to 7,565.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 427 new cases taking its total case tally beyond the 45,000-mark, while eight new deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,434. Navi Mumbai reported 427 fresh cases to take its total case tally to 27,582. With nine deaths, its cumulative death toll has risen to 622.

Nagpur’s record-high

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a record-high surge of 1,159 new cases and 21 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has now reached 24,783 of whom 10,902 are active while the death toll is 639.

Kolhapur and Sangli in western Maharashtra saw high case surges. Kolhapur reported 723 new cases, taking its total tally to 20,319 of whom 5,792 are active while 22 new deaths saw the district’s death toll rise to 584. Sangli reported 24 fatalities as its death toll climbed to 380. With 616 new cases, the district’s case tally is 11,252 of whom 4,505 are active.

Solapur district reported 27 new deaths as its death toll rose to 744, while 329 fresh cases took the total case tally to 18,383 of whom 4,398 are active.

Nashik, a major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported a spike of over 700 cases as its total tally reached 36,343 of whom 10,020 are active. With 29 new deaths, the district’s death toll has risen to 842.

The adjoining district of Jalgaon, too, saw a big spike of 583 fresh cases while reporting 13 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 25,211 of whom 7,174 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 817.

Ahmednagar district reported a huge surge of 544 new cases as its total case tally rose to 19,046 of whom 3,903 are active. Three new deaths saw its total death toll climb to 274.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 13,01,346 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 34,908 were in institutional quarantine facilities.