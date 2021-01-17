Other States

Mahesh Manjrekar booked for assault

Mahesh Manjrekar. File   | Photo Credit: Shashi Ashiwal

A case has been lodged against award-winning film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a man in Pune, said police authorities on Sunday.

According to the Yavat police, the incident took place on Friday night near Yavat village (46 km from Pune) on the Pune-Solapur highway after a car driver hit Mr. Manjrekar’s car from behind.

The complainant, Kailas Satpute, alleged that his vehicle had accidentally hit the actor-director’s car as the latter had braked suddenly.

Mr. Manjrekar then had a heated altercation with the complainant and had allegedly slapped and abused him.

The Yavat police registered a non-cognisable offence against the film-maker under the Sections of the IPC based on a complaint filed by Mr. Satpute.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2021 6:22:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mahesh-manjrekar-booked-for-assault/article33593652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY