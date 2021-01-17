Mahesh Manjrekar booked for assault

Film-maker allegedly slapped and abused a man for road accident in Pune

A case has been lodged against award-winning film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a man in Pune, said police authorities on Sunday.

According to the Yavat police, the incident took place on Friday night near Yavat village (46 km from Pune) on the Pune-Solapur highway after a car driver hit Mr. Manjrekar’s car from behind.

The complainant, Kailas Satpute, alleged that his vehicle had accidentally hit the actor-director’s car as the latter had braked suddenly.

Mr. Manjrekar then had a heated altercation with the complainant and had allegedly slapped and abused him.

The Yavat police registered a non-cognisable offence against the film-maker under the Sections of the IPC based on a complaint filed by Mr. Satpute.