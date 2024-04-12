Mahayuti impasse over key Lok Sabha seats continues 

April 12, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Pune

While the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced its seat-sharing deal, the deadlock within the ruling tripartite Mahayuti alliance over key Lok Sabha seats, especially Nashik, continued even as Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar assured of a speedy resolution to the impasse.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Pawar stressed there were “no differences” in the seat-sharing process between the three ruling parties (the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Mr. Pawar’s NCP faction).

The Nashik seat has proven to be a major bone of contention within the Mahayuti, with both the Shinde-led Sena and Mr. Pawar’s NCP staking claim to the seat. The seat is currently held by Hemant Godse of the Mr. Shinde-led Sena.

Mr. Pawar’s NCP faction has been gunning for a ticket to be given to its senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, a Cabinet Minister and MLA from Yeola in Nashik. Other flashpoints in the seat-sharing process is Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, where the BJP’s Narayan Rane is locked in a tussle with the Shinde Sena, which wants the seat in its kitty.

No candidate has been announced for the Satara Lok Sabha seat as well, where BJP leader and Maratha royal Udayanraje Bhosale is hopeful of getting the ticket.

“Nashik and the Konkan belt are in the fifth phase. There is still time for it. But I will be discussing the pending seat with CM Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. We will sit together and find a proper solution,” said Mr. Pawar.

Mr. Bhujbal, speaking about the election to the Nashik seat, quashed speculation that he would be contesting on the symbol of another party and not that of the NCP

