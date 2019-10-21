Mahatma is ‘son of the nation’: Pragya

BJP Member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, known for making controversial remarks, has kicked up another row by addressing Mahatma Gandhi as “son of the nation” instead of the “Father of the Nation”.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme of Railways on Sunday, the Bhopal MP called Mahatma Gandhi rashtraputra (son of the nation) like many other icons of ancient and medieval India.

The ruling Congress slammed Ms. Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.