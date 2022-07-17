Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Punjab's Bathinda

PTI July 17, 2022 01:45 IST

CCTV footages of the area are being examined to trace the culprits

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by some unidentified people at a public park in Ramman Mandi in Bathinda, said police on July 16. The incident took place on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, they said. Locals strongly condemned the incident when they came to know about the vandalism. Station House Officer (Sadar) Harjot Singh Mann said they are investigating the matter, and have registered a case at Ramman Mandi Police Station. Ashok Kumar Singla, president of District Urban Congress, demanded immediate arrest of those who were behind the incident. Police assured that the culprits would be nabbed soon. They said CCTV footages of the area are being examined to trace the culprits.



