Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in Madhya Pradesh; FIR against unidentified persons

Local Congress functionary Kundan Malviya said the incident has angered the villagers

PTI Khandwa
October 30, 2022 13:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district was damaged allegedly by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Rangaon village following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified culprits, Jawar police station in-charge Shivram Jat said.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Jawar village panchayat secretary Devraj Singh, he said.

Local Congress functionary Kundan Malviya said the incident has angered the villagers and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another villager Rampal Singh also sought swift police action against the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madhya Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app