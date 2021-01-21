Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament shifted

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi opposite the main entrance of Parliament House was shifted to a new location opposite the Lok Sabha Speaker’s entrance on Tuesday to make way for the construction of the new Parliament building, according to sources aware of the development.

Lok Sabha sources said on Wednesday that the statue was placed in front of the Speaker’s entrance, in front of gate number 3, as a mark of respect. The statue would be shifted to a prominent place once the new building came up, the sources said.

According to officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Central Public Works Department, the statues at the Parliament complex would be shifted to locations decided by the Speaker.