Maharashtra’s two-day monsoon session is attempt to stifle Opposition: Devendra Fadnavis

Pune:

04 July 2021 20:50 IST

State Legislature had functioned for barely 14 days during the COVID-19 pandemic, says BJP leader

Ahead of the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, accusing it of deliberately curtailing the session with the aim of stifling the Opposition’s voice on several issues.

Speaking in Mumbai, Mr. Fadnavis observed that the Thackeray government had set a dubious record in respect to the conduct of sessions of the State Legislature. “There have been seven sessions of the State Legislature under the MVA regime till date and they have totalled a paltry 36 days. This is quite incredible… If one adds the two days of the proposed monsoon session [beginning Monday], then we shall have a total 38 days the House has been in session under this government,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis further pointed that under the MVA government, the State Legislature had functioned for barely 14 days during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Parliament, in stark contrast had functioned for 69 days.

“The pandemic is all over the country, not just in Maharashtra. Under the pretext of the pandemic, this government is attempting to stifle democracy. What has not occurred in 60 years, is now happening in the State. This government is ensuring that the Opposition does not speak at all on critical issues,” alleged Mr. Fadnavis.

He said that the MVA’s tactics reeked of the dark days of the Congress-imposed Emergency.

“We had submitted questions to the State government a full 35 days in advance, but are now being told that they have ‘lapsed’…even considering the pandemic situation, the government could have submitted written answers for the same. What is the MVA’s bureaucracy doing with so many officials? Are they all sitting idle?” the BJP leader asked.

Mr. Fadnavis said that the deliberately restrictive nature of the session ensured that burning issues like the Maratha and OBC (Other Backward Class) reservation, and the alleged corruption cases pertaining to the ruling leadership, would not be raised by the Opposition.

“Besides these, farmers questions’ have come to a serious head… Only 18% of the total crop insurance has been paid out this far while milk prices have slid precipitously to ₹15 per liter…There are more than a hundred vital issues to discuss. But if there is no provision to discuss these in the supplementary demands, how are we to raise them? The government has ensured that the Opposition cannot bring up any urgent matter, be they pandemic related issues, the question of unreported deaths, slowdown in investment among others. So, technically we won’t be allowed to speak on them,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, urging the Opposition to not obstruct the proceedings, Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the BJP ought to allow the House to function smoothly if it had the interests of the State’s public in mind.

Mr. Raut, whose party shares power with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress in the tripartite coalition, said that unwarranted obstructionist tactics by the Opposition would not help in addressing pressing issues of the moment.

“Owing to the pandemic situation, we have barely a couple of days for the monsoon session [which commences Monday]. A number of vital problems like vaccination issues, unemployment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have to be addressed. If the BJP feels committed towards the welfare of the State, it will allow the legislature session to function smoothly and not indulge in chaos and pandemonium,” he said.

Mr. Raut, whose informal meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday had set rumour mills abuzz, refuted suggestions that the Sena was gravitating towards the BJP.

He remarked wryly that the more such rumours spread, the stronger the tripartite MVA alliance (of the Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress) would become.

“We [Mr. Shelar and himself] may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Shelar openly and not surreptitiously. So, there’s nothing to hide,” Mr. Raut said.