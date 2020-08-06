Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally nears 4.7 lakh mark

Maharashtra reported a massive surge of 10,309 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the State’s total case tally to 4,68,265. It also recorded a high fatality surge of 334 deaths, taking the death toll to 16,476.

As opposed to the high number of recoveries outweighing the case surge in the last three days, only 6,165 patients were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 3,05,521.

The number of active cases stood at 1,45,961 with a recovery rate of 65. 25%, said State Health Department officials. “Till date, of 24,13,510 laboratory samples, 4,68,265 (19.40%) have tested positive with nearly 61,000 samples being tested across the State tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that case fatality rate stood at 3.52%.

Surge continues in Pune

Pune district reported another big surge of over 2,000 new cases and a record-high fatality spike of 92 deaths as its case tally reached 1,01,262, while the death toll rose to 2,434. The district administration, however, said there were less than 27,000 active cases.

With 1,125 new cases reported today, Mumbai’s total case tally reached has 1,19,240 of whom only 20,679 are active. With 42 new deaths, the city’s death toll has risen to 6,591.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra reported a high fatality surge of 12 deaths, taking its death toll to 177. The district also reported a surge of 400 fresh cases, taking its tally to 7,087 of which 4,179 are active.

Fatalities and cases continued to mount in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Kalyan-Dombivli civic body saw a fatality spike of 23 deaths, taking the toll to 487. With 371 new cases, its case tally rose to 24,068.

In another alarming fatality spike, 18 deaths were reported from the Bhivandi-Nizampur civic body, taking its toll to 270. The rise in deaths was all the more worrying as the civic body reported only 18 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,920. Thane district reported 13 fatalities, taking the total death toll to 1,114. It also saw a big spike of 513 new cases as the total case tally crossed 36,000.

After Pune district, Nashik and Jalgaon — major hotbeds in north Maharashtra — along with Ahmednagar, reported huge case surges.

Nashik’s record-high

Nashik recorded a record-high case surge of 705 new ones as its total tally rose to 17,239 of whom 5,843 are active. With 10 new fatalities, the district’s death toll has reached 508.

Ahmednagar, too, reported a staggering surge of 674 new cases, as the district’s case tally rose to 6,907 of which 2,996 are active. Three new deaths have took the toll to 81.

Jalgaon reported 466 fresh cases, taking the tally to 12,551, of which 3,394 cases are active. With four new deaths, the district’s toll has risen to 562.

Dr. Awate said 9,43,658 people across the State were in home quarantine and 36,466 were in institutional quarantine facilities.