Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 6,603 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest increase in cases within a day, taking its total cases in the pandemic to 2,23,723.

A bundred and ninety-eight more deaths were recorded, taking the death toll in the State to 9,448. Delete However, from next line. and use State health department officials said that 91,065 of the 2.23 lakh cases are currently active.

The number of recovered cases in the State rose to 1,23,192 as 4,634 patients were discharged on Wednesday.

62 deaths in Mumbai

Mumbai’s case tally rose to 87,856 with 1,347 new cases being reported, of which 23,543 are active. The city recorded 62 more deaths on Wednesday, pushing its total fatalities to 5,064.

Pune district reported 36 deaths, while 10 fatalities were reported from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. Aurangabad in Marathwada reported eight deaths, as did Kalyan-Dombivli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

As per State Health Department data, Pune’s total death toll has now surged to 962. Jalgaon’s total death count has risen to 312, while Aurangabad’s stands at 314 and that of Kalyan-Dombivli has risen to 161.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate had risen to 55.06% while its fatality rate stands at 4.22%.

After Mumbai, Pune reported the highest case surge in the State, with 1,016 cases as its total tally reached 31,704, of which 15,932 are active as per the State Health Department.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, massive surges continued unabated across the MMR. Thane reported 746 new cases, taking its tally to 20,077, while Kalyan-Dombivli reported 512 new cases, pushing their total cases to 11,755. Navi Mumbai added 212 fresh cases taking its total case tally to 9,638. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded a sharp increase in infections as well, reporting 157 and 207 new cases, respectively, to take their total case tallies to 5,152 and 6,681.

Nashik piled on 201 fresh cases, taking its total case tally to 6,017 of whom 2,414 were active.

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in Marathwada, saw a rise of 195 new cases as its case tally touched 7,197, of which 3,598 are active cases.

“Till date, of a total 11,91,549 laboratory samples, 2,23,724 (18.77%) have tested positive with more than 30,000 samples being tested across the State today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said presently 6,38,762 people across the State were in home quarantine and 47,072 were in institutional quarantine facilities.