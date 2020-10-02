Coronavirus | Maharashtra’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 14 lakh

State adds 16,476 fresh cases; its recovery rate rises to 78.84%

Maharashtra’s total case tally breached the 14 lakh mark on Thursday with the State reporting 16,476 new COVID-19 cases. Now the total number of cases in the State stands at 14,00,922 of whom 2,59,006 are active ones.

The spike was nearly matched by the recoveries, with 16,104 patients being discharged to take the cumulative recoveries to 11,04,426. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 78.84%.

A relatively high fatality surge of 395 deaths saw the State’s death toll climb to 37,056.

“Of a total 68,75,451 laboratory samples tested thus far, 14,00,922 (20.38%) have returned positive with around 90,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.65%.

Pune district reported more than 2,500 cases to take its total case tally to 2,95,689 while 45 deaths saw its fatality toll rise to 5,858. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has significantly improved, touching 81% with the number of active cases standing at just over 39,000.

Mumbai reported a surge of 2,352 cases to take its total case tally to 2,07,620. Its active case number has now risen to 27,558. As many as 43 fatalities saw the city’s death toll jump to 8,972.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported nearly 1,000 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 78,998 of whom 13,575 are active. As many as 60 deaths pushed the fatality toll to 2,095.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 35 deaths to take its death toll to 972. As many as 602 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 37,418 of whom 8,384 are active. Sangli reported 515 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 38,690 of whom 7,816 are active. With 19 deaths, the fatality count has risen to 1,195.

Kolhapur reported 12 deaths as its death toll rose to 1,352. More than 400 cases took its total case tally to 43,779 of whom 7,639 are active. In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 1,300 cases as its total tally reached 77,456 of whom 15,302 are active. With six deaths, the district’s death figure has climbed to 1,306.

Jalgaon reported more than 350 cases and 14 deaths as its total case tally rose to 48,027 (of whom 6,151 are active) while its death toll climbed to 1,259.

Ahmednagar reported more than 800 cases as its total case tally rose to 43,018 of whom 7,807 are active ones. As many as 12 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 696.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported nearly 650 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 67,000 mark. Five deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,903.

Raigad recorded 14 deaths to take its death toll to 807, while 235 new cases saw its total case tally rise to 31,273.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 21,74,651 people across the State were in home quarantine and 28,720 were in institutional quarantine facilities.