Maharashtra’s count of Omicron cases rises to 32

Pune

16 December 2021 01:15 IST

25 of them have been discharged

Four more cases of Omicron were reported from Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the State to 32.

However, 25 have been discharged till now after their RT-PCR tests returned negative.

Of the four new cases, two were from Osmanabad district in Marathwada region while one was from Buldhana and one from Mumbai city, according to a report by the city-based National Institute of Virology.

All the cases are said to be asymptomatic and the samples of all four patients were taken in the first week of December said the authorities.

Three of them had been vaccinated while one, aged around 16, was not eligible for vaccination.

According to preliminary information, one of the patients from Osmanabad had travelled to Sharjah and while the other was his ‘high-risk’ contact.

The patient from Buldhana had a travel history to Dubai while the one from Mumbai had been to Ireland, said the authorities, adding that all were currently is hospital isolation.

Officials said that through airport and field surveillance, a total of 447 samples had been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 32 being awaited.

925 new COVID cases

Meanwhile, the State reported 925 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as against 929 recoveries.

Ten fatalities were reported taking the total death toll to 1,41,298. Maharashtra’s active case tally has risen to 6,467 with a recovery rate of 97.72%, said Health Department authorities.