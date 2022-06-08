Maharashtra reports 2,701 new COVID-19 cases, highest in four months

Mumbai city reported 1,765 fresh infections on June 8, its highest single day count since January 26

BMC workers clean a Jumbo COVID- 19 Centre setup at Malad, as cases are on the rise, in Mumbai, on June 4. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra on June 8 recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality, while the active cases increased to a little less than 10,000, the health department said.

With the fresh cases, the state’s overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and fatalities to 11,47,866. The active cases stand at 9,806, it said.

The state had recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year.

On June 7, Maharashtra had reported 1,881 coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported the previous day.

Mumbai city reported 1,765 fresh infections on June 8, its highest single day count since January 26, but did not report any fatality linked to the infection during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin.

There were 523 more cases on June 8 as compared to the previous day, when the city had logged 1,242 infections. With this, the metropolis recorded a 42% rise in the number of cases.

On January 26, Mumbai had seen 1,858 cases and 13 fatalities.

With a sharp rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, the active caseload in the city climbed to 7,000, the civic body saisd

Mumbai’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 10,73,541 with 1765 new cases, but the toll remained unchanged at 19,569 as no death occurred in the last 24 hours, it said.