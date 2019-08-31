Maharashtra women commission demands police investigation report into gang rape

Taking suo moto cognisance of the death in Aurangabad on Thursday of a 19-year-old girl, allegedly gangraped in Mumbai last month, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has issued a notice to the Chunabhatti police seeking a report on the investigations done so far by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, a native of Aurangabad, was admitted to hospital on July 24 when she complained of pain in her private parts. Doctors at the hospital alerted the Begumpura police in Aurangabad, who registered an FIR, which was later transferred to Chunabhatti police station, as the offence allegedly took place under its jurisdiction on July 7.

The MSCW notice issued on Thursday evening says, “You are directed to submit a report of the investigations conducted in the matter so far by 2 p.m. on Saturday, as well as to include the section for murder under the Indian Penal Code in the case.” It has also asked the police to submit a proposal to the government to make compensation available to the victim’s family under the Manodhairya scheme.

According to the complaint by the victim, who was staying in Mumbai with her brother, she was on her way back home on July 7 after a friend’s birthday when she was accosted and raped by four men. Officials with the Chunabhatti police said that the unavailibility of the victim due to her health proved to be a major hindrance in the investigation.

“We have been unable to personally interact with the victim as she has been unconscious. All the information we have so far has come from her family members. Further, we checked the phone locations of some of those named as suspects, they were not found anywhere near the area on the day of the alleged offence,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.