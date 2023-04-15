ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra will build a world-class memorial to Babasaheb: Shinde

April 15, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - PUNE

Maharashtra Governor visited photo exhibition on Dr. Ambedkar’s life, on his 133rd birth anniversary

Shoumojit Banerjee

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, State CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute to B.R. Ambedakar in Mumbai on April 14, 2023 on his birth anniversary. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that his government would build “a world-class memorial” to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Indu Mill compound in Mumbai.

Mr. Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, offered floral tributes on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Shinde said that his government had expedited the work of the Ambedkar memorial.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within a year, we will complete the work of the memorial and it will be a major tourist destination in the country. Very often, we visit foreign countries, but now people from abroad will come to see this memorial,” Mr. Shinde said.

The CM said that India was the largest democracy in the world today and that it was possible only because of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave us our Constitution.

“Our [Maharashtra] government is working on the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar. We have recently increased scholarships for students and have started many schemes,” said the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fadnavis said that Dr. Ambedkar strove for equality all his life and in his Constitution assured equal rights and opportunities for everyone.

Governor Ramesh Bais planted a sapling in the premises of Chaityabhumi and visited an exhibition of photographs on the life of Dr. Ambedkar, put up by the Public Relations branch of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“Very often, we visit foreign countries, but now people from abroad will come to see this memorial”Eknath ShindeMaharashtra Chief Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US