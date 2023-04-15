Maharashtra will build a world-class memorial to Babasaheb: Shinde

April 15, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - PUNE

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that his government would build “a world-class memorial” to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Indu Mill compound in Mumbai.

Mr. Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, offered floral tributes on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Shinde said that his government had expedited the work of the Ambedkar memorial.

“Within a year, we will complete the work of the memorial and it will be a major tourist destination in the country. Very often, we visit foreign countries, but now people from abroad will come to see this memorial,” Mr. Shinde said.

The CM said that India was the largest democracy in the world today and that it was possible only because of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave us our Constitution.

“Our [Maharashtra] government is working on the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar. We have recently increased scholarships for students and have started many schemes,” said the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fadnavis said that Dr. Ambedkar strove for equality all his life and in his Constitution assured equal rights and opportunities for everyone.

Governor Ramesh Bais planted a sapling in the premises of Chaityabhumi and visited an exhibition of photographs on the life of Dr. Ambedkar, put up by the Public Relations branch of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

