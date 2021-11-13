Maharashtra transport stir impasse continues

MSRTC employees taking out a rally in support of their demands in Karad on Friday.

Pune

13 November 2021 00:56 IST

MSRTC depots remain shut; over 2,000 workers suspended

The impasse over the Maharashtra transport workers strike continued on Friday as all 250 bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) remained shut for the fourth consecutive day, inconveniencing lakhs of commuters across the State.

Chief among the agitators’ demand was an immediate merger of the cash-strapped MSRTC with the State Government as the amalgamation would accord the status of State Government employees to MSRTC workers.

The State Government had suspended more than 2,000 MSRTC workers for continuing to agitate even after the Bombay High Court declared the strike “invalid”.

Advertising

Advertising

According to MSRTC authorities, some of the workers had resumed work after State Transport Minister Anil Parab had assured full protection to the employees who were willing to rejoin duty.

Mr. Parab singled out BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar and BJP ally Sadabhau Khot, who heads the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, for continuing to incite the MSRTC workers against the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi Government.

“Stern action will be taken against those attempting to obstruct MSRTC workers from resuming duties. I urge them [the MSRTC delegation] to present their demands pertaining to the merger with the State Government before the high-level committee, which will submit its findings within 12 weeks. After the committee submits the report to the High Court, the court’s decision will be binding equally on the Government as wells as the MSRTC workers,” the Minister said.

He again appealed to the agitating MSRTC not to fall prey to leaders of political parties claiming to support their strike.

“Such parties [BJP] do not give a fig leaf about the well-being of the MSRTC workers… I urge them to resume duties as they are incurring heavy losses with every passing day and are liable to face action if they continue to strike in this manner,” Mr. Parab said.

‘Sinister intent’

Meanwhile, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused the Government of “not being disposed” to break the stalemate and having a sinister intent of letting the strike continue with the aim of finishing off the MSRTC.

“The MNS’ stance on this agitation is very clear… We have already taken out a declaration stating that we are firmly behind the MSRTC workers. While we thought the ruling Government would take steps to resolve the crisis, it now appears that the Government has no intention of doing so,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

He said the Government was planning to sell off MSRTC to private players, adding that its deliberate inaction in resolving the crisis was proof of its intent.

MSRTC workers continued their protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai as well as in different parts of the State, including Nashik, Pune and the Marathwada region.

The transport corporation on Wednesday had filed a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court on the grounds that the unions had continued the strike despite the court declaring it illegal. The court has sought an answer from the unions and will hear the matter on November 15.