Maharashtra touches new single-day high in COVID-19 cases

Pune:

03 July 2020 21:37 IST

Fresh spike of 6,364 cases as total tally breaches 1.9 lakh mark

Maharashtra climbed a new single-day high in COVID-19 cases on Friday, reporting a staggering 6,364 cases as the State’s total case tally breached yet another grim milestone of 1.9 lakh to reach 1,92,990.

Of the total case tally though, only 79,911 (a little over 40%) are active ones, said State Health Department authorities.

As many as 3,515 patients were discharged today to take the total number of recoveries to 1,04,687.

198 new deaths pushed the total death toll to 8,376. Of these, 150 were reported in the last 48 hours while the remaining 48 were from an earlier period, said officials.

With 1,338 new cases reported today, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 82,074, of whom only 24,912 are active cases.

With 73 new deaths, the city’s total death toll has risen to 4,762.

With 18 fatalities being reported from Pune district, the total death count has now risen to 826.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate stood at 54.24%. The State’s case fatality has reduced marginally to 4.34%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported another massive spike of more than 700 new cases as its total case tally soared to 25,454, as per State Health Department figures.

Of these, 12,410 are active cases even though district administration authorities said only 9,560 cases were active.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, the upsurge of cases continued unabated in all civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Thane reported a spike of 793 new COVID-19 cases to take the district’s total tally soaring to 16,870.

With 11 fatalities reported from the district, its total death toll has now shot to 471.

Navi Mumbai added 270 fresh cases taking its total case tally to 8,663, while Kalyan-Dombivli reported a record high surge of 617 new cases, taking its total case tally to 9,171.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded massive spikes as well, reporting 309 and 318 new cases, respectively, to take their total case tallies to 4,169 and 5,536.

Navi Mumbai has reported 179 deaths thus far, while Mira-Bhayander has reported 160 fatalities — the highest death tolls after Mumbai city and Thane in the MMR region.

Raigad district, too, saw a sharp spike of 179 new cases as its total tally reached 2,408 while Panvel reported a rise of 178 cases to take its total case tally to 2,830.

“Till date, of a total 10,49,277 laboratory samples, 1,92,990 (18.39%) have tested positive with nearly 21,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He further informed that presently, 5,89,448 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 42,371 were in institutional quarantine facilities.