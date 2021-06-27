Maharashtra to start admissions to non-technical courses after Class 12 results

Pune:

27 June 2021 19:29 IST

Minister assures recruitment to teaching jobs, increased hourly remuneration

The admission process for non-technical courses in Maharashtra will start once the HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate or Class 12 results) are declared, informed State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

Speaking in Pune, the Minister further said that the administration was considering either conducting the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to non-technical courses or conducting the admission process based on Class 12 marks.

“We will decide on whether to hold the CET or not only after the Class 12 results are declared,” he said.

Mr. Samant, who interacted with teachers’ organisations that have been protesting to ensure recruitment in universities, reassured them that the State government had decided to fill 4,074 posts, of which the process for 1,600 posts had already been completed.

For the remaining posts, the process to fill up more than 700 vacant posts had started, while a survey would be undertaken to identify vacant teaching posts, he said.

“The process for [selection to] the remaining posts was on hold owing to the pandemic situation. Now, pending approval by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, a government resolution would be issued soon,” Mr. Samant said.

The Minister said that hourly remuneration to teachers recruited on a clock hour basis in under-graduate programmes had been increased from ₹500 to ₹615 for theory classes, and from ₹150 to ₹250 for practical sessions.

“For postgraduate courses, it [hourly remuneration to faculty] has been hiked to ₹750 from ₹600 for theory sessions, and to ₹300 instead of ₹250 for those conducting practicals. The government will also fill up 121 vacant librarian posts soon,” Mr. Samant said.