Maharashtra to sell sand online on 'no profit no loss' basis under new scheme: Revenue Minister

February 15, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The Maharashtra government has decided to sell sand online on a "no profit no loss" basis, a move that will enable people to buy the key construction material at a cheaper rate and curb illegal sand mining, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

During the state cabinet meeting, Vikhe Patil proposed changes in the sand mining policy in the state.

Accordingly, it was decided to sell sand online on a "no profit no loss" basis, Vikhe Patil said after the cabinet meeting.

The change in the policy will also help curb illegal mining of sand, its transportation and storage, he said.

The minister said under the earlier policy, there were cases of irregularities and criminal activities, alluding the attacks by sand miners on government officials.

Under the new scheme, tenders will be invited for management of mining of sand, its transportation and construction of sand mining depots.

It will also enable setting up of a technical committee under tehsildar to monitor the sand in creeks and rivers, the minister said.