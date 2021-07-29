Maharashtra to reduce fees of private schools by 15%

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the decision to reduce fees of private schools in the State by 15%. Officials from the Education Department said the guidelines for it would be issued in the next two-three days.

“The issue was discussed in the previous Cabinet meeting in which details were sought about it. Today, while finalising the minutes of the last meeting, the issue was discussed again and the Cabinet extended its approval for it,” said an official from the Education Department.

Various MLAs from both the ruling and Opposition sides, as well as parents’ organisations, have been demanding a reduction in school fees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent damage to the economy and the earnings of families.

The official said that the decision would be applicable to all schools running with permission from the State government. “Irrespective of Board, be it State Board, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), IB (International Baccalaureate), ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) or any other Board, if the private school is running with permission from the State government, then it will have to reduce its fees by 15% for this academic year,” he said.

The State Cabinet also cleared the decision to extend ₹50 lakh insurance cover to all Group C and Group D employees of municipal corporations, and those with municipal councils and municipal panchayats. This will also include sanitation workers, contract and wage workers, as well as staff on deputation basis.