Maharashtra to have Lokayukta law on the lines of Centre’s Lokpal

December 18, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Pune

The Chief Minister and the State Cabinet would be brought under the Lokayukta’s ambit

Shoumojit Banerjee

The Maharashtra government has approved the Anna Hazare Committee report of introducing Lokayukta in the State. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra government has approved the Anna Hazare Committee report of introducing Lokayukta in the State along the lines of the Centre’s Lokpal law, State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after a special Cabinet meeting on the eve of the Winter Session of the State Legislature, Mr. Fadnavis said the Chief Minister and the State Cabinet would be brought under the Lokayukta’s ambit.

“The recommendations of the panel led by social activist [and anti-graft crusader] Anna Hazare have been accepted completely. The Lokayukta will be a retired chief justice of the High Court or a Supreme Court (judge),” Mr. Fadnavis said, adding that a Bill will be brought in the upcoming Winter Session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read | Lokpal to accept corruption complaints filed in prescribed format only

The Anti-corruption Act will be made a part of this law, and the Lokayukta will have a team of five people including retired judges.

Remarking that it was the objective to run the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with “complete transparency”, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he was determined to make Maharashtra “corruption free” and therefore his government had decided to introduce the Lokayukta law in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US