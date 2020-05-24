Other States

Maharashtra to guarantee farm loans for those yet to get waiver

Extending help: Maharashtra government has struggled to pay the outstanding loan of farmers as the economy has taken a hit due to the nationwide lockdown.

Extending help: Maharashtra government has struggled to pay the outstanding loan of farmers as the economy has taken a hit due to the nationwide lockdown.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Rasal

Move will benefit over 11 lakh farmers

In a first, the Maharashtra government will be the guarantor for farmers who could not benefit from the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule crop loan waiver scheme due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This will help farmers avail crop loans for the upcoming kharif season.

The move is expected to benefit over 11 lakh farmers across the State. A Government Resolution to give effect to this loan guarantee was issued on Friday, and conveyed to district central co-operative banks, commercial and rural banks.

“The government cannot immediately pay off the loans for these farmers. The crop loan waiver scheme was meant to make farmers’ account nil and prepare them to take new loans. Therefore, the State government has taken this decision,” said a Cooperation department official.

The government has given clear directions to banks to mention pending loan as “to be paid by the government” and to not consider the farmers as defaulters. “We have given instructions to make loans available for them for the kharif 2020 season,” said the official.

Shortly after assuming office in December last year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had announced the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule crop loan waiver scheme which was to benefit 32 lakh farmers.

According to official data, around 19 lakh farmers in the State had benefited from the government scheme by March 31, with loans worth ₹12,000 crore being waived.

As the economy took a hard hit due to the nationwide lockdown, the State struggled to pay the outstanding loan amount of ₹8,100 crore to the remaining 11.12 lakh farmers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:46:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maharashtra-to-guarantee-farm-loans-for-those-yet-to-get-waiver/article31661452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY