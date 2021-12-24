Maharashtra to form SIT to probe political cases

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday announced the formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) under senior IPS officer to probe cases of threats issued to political leaders and social workers.

The point of information was raised by Shiv Sena MLA Suneel Prabhu pointing out threat issued to State’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray by a man from Karnataka named Jaisingh Rajput, who claims to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mr. Prabhu also pointed out that this is not the first time that any threat has been linked to Karnataka. “When murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare took place, the links of it too had gone to Karnataka,” he said.

Taking a cue from Mr. Prabhu, State’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that he too has been receiving threats and whether Sanatan Sanstha linked with murders of Pansare and Dabholkar are being protected in Karnataka must be probed. “This cannot be taken lightly. A special investigation team should be appointed which is led by senior IPS officer,” he said, pointing out that Karnataka government being non-responsive in such case to Maharashtra police.

Leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that such issues must not be used to settle political scores. “If Sanatan Sanstha should be probed then do conduct it. If need be, I will personally come with you to meet Karnataka officials,” he said.