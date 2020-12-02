Other States

Maharashtra to drop caste names from localities

In a landmark decision, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday unanimously decided to drop caste-based names given to colonies, localities and bastis in towns and villages. These will be replaced with names of freedom fighters, social reformers, and ideologues.

Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said, “The decision is a step towards creating social harmony and kinship which will solidify the notion of national integrity.”

A number of colonies and localities in the State, like Maharvada, Mangvada, Bramhanvada, Mali gully, etc., are based on caste names. “Why should any locality be known after a particular caste? Our leader Sharad Pawar had discussed the issue with me and said this was not appropriate. Therefore, we decided to speed up the process and took the decision to drop such names,” said Mr. Munde.

As per the Cabinet decision, the names could be changed to that of freedom fighters, social reformers or ideologues. Similarly, names could also be changed to Samata Nagar, Kranti Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, etc.

The Urban Development Department and the Rural Development Department will finalise the process of changing the names and renaming. All government communication, papers and certificates have already dropped the usage of the word Dalit. The Dalit colony development scheme has been renamed Scheduled Caste and Navboudhha Colony Development scheme. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Award has been renamed Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan Award.

