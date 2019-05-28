Maharashtra to declare HSC results today

The much anticipated Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 results to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announced on Tuesday.

Authorities said that the results would be officially declared by 11 a.m. while students would be able to access their results online after 1 p.m. by logging on to the official website http://mahresult.nic.in/

This year, 14.91 lakh students — more than 8.42 lakh male and 6.48 lakh female — appeared for the HSC exams that were held over the course of month between February 21 and March 20 across nine divisions in the State.

Students can view their results by entering details of their hall ticket numbers in the blank text box, to be followed by entering other details and can download a copy of the same accordingly. Other websites to access the results are www.maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Candidates can also view results via the SMS facility. Those using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat numbers to 57766 or 58888111.

In order to clear the exam, candidates need to score an aggregate 35% of marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20% of marks in the theory exams.

The cumulative pass percentage figure for 2018 was 88.41, a slide in little more than one percentage point from 2017’s figure of 89.5, but higher than the State HSC pass percentage figure of 86.6 recorded in 2016.

This year, a total of 2,957 examination centres were set up across the State. For the first time, applications for the examination this year were accepted online through the SARAL portal this year.