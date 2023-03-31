ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra to celebrate ‘Swatantraveer Savarkar Vichar Jagran Saptaha’ in May

March 31, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

State Minister Lodha announced State’s plans for construction of a grand theme park and museum at Bhagur

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Mr. Lodha on March 31 announced plans to celebrate a week to honour Hindu ideologist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the midst of a heated debate surrounding the legacy of Hindu ideologist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has announced plans to celebrate ‘ Swatantraveer Savarkar Vichar Jagran Saptaha’, across the State.

“Tourism department will organise a series of events between May 21 and May 28. A grand celebration will be held on his birth anniversary on May 28,” he told the media on March 31.

Mr. Lodha announced the State Government’s plans for the construction of a grand theme park and museum at Bhagur in Nashik, Savarkar’s birthplace.

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the ruling parties would launch a State-wide ‘Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatras’ in all 288 Assembly segments across Maharashtra from March 30 to April 6, to celebrate V.D. Savarkar’s contribution.

