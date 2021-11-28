Maharashtra to bring bilingual curriculum in State-run schools

Maharashtra’s Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

28 November 2021 03:51 IST

Students will be given lessons of English along with Marathi from Class One

The Maharashtra Government is set to introduce bilingual curriculum in the State-run schools where students will be given lessons of English along with Marathi from Class One.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “The State Government is mulling over options to ensure concept of English is also clear in the minds of students along with Marathi. We will run the pilot project in 488 schools initially.”

The Government will introduce bilingual textbooks in selected Marathi schools from the next academic year. Based on the success of the project, the same will be introduced in other schools in phases. This will be first introduced in Class One.

The textbooks will be designed so as to make it easy for students to understand English definition, routine words, concepts, easy English synonyms for a Marathi word and use of sentences.

Ms. Gaikwad said that the bilingual curriculum will be used to lessen the school bag weight and to clear the concept of English language in the minds of students of vernacular medium.