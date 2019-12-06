Maharashtra team in Rajasthan to study loan waiver scheme

A six-member team of government officials from Maharashtra arrived here on Thursday to study the Congress government’s loan waiver scheme benefiting lakhs of farmers, whose debts worth ₹15,000 crore have been set aside in 2018 and 2019. Farmers who had obtained loans from cooperative and land development banks have mainly benefited from the scheme.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, is likely to announce a loan waiver for farmers shortly in keeping with the promise made by the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Mr. Thackeray’s Shiv Sena had stated that the party wanted to make farmers “loan-free” rather than giving a loan waiver.

According to an estimate, the Maharashtra government will have to effectively waive outstanding loans to the tune of ₹1,31,000 crore in order to make the farm sector completely debt-free by fulfilling one of the major poll promises made by two parties in the ruling alliance.

The team, comprising officers from the cooperative, agriculture and information technology departments of Maharashtra government, will make a comprehensive review of the loan waiver model adopted in Rajasthan which has dealt with the credit structure network with the help of web portals. The visit comes ahead of a formal announcement to be made in Maharashtra.

Transparency praised

At a presentation on the debt waiver scheme made by Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank’s Managing Director Inder Singh, Maharashtra Principal Secretary (Cooperative) Abha Shukla praised the transparency adopted in the process to provide relief to agriculturists. Ms. Shukla said the Aadhar-linked biometric verification seemed to have extended the benefit to all deserving farmers.

Maharashtra Principal Secretary (IT) S.V.R. Srinivas said the loan waiver portal had been designed in a manner to ensure transparency and accountability. “We have studied the loan waiver schemes in other States as well. The online loan disbursement and effective implementation of waiver in Rajasthan is praiseworthy,” he said.

Maharashtra Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Eknath Dawale was also present. The team members said the absence of any major complaints with regard to the waiver had proved the scheme's successful implementation. They later met Principal Secretary, Cooperative, Naresh Pal Gangwar.