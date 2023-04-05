Maharashtra stopped work on Virdi dam after Goa's objection: CM Sawant

April 05, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said Maharashtra has stopped its work on the proposed Virdi dam project, aimed to divert water from the Valvanti river in the Mhadei basin, after his government wrote to the neighbouring State to halt it.

The Maharashtra Government will have to get a green signal from ‘PRAWAH’ (Mhadei Water Authority) for the construction of the dam, Mr. Sawant told PTI on Tuesday.

Notably, Goa and Karnataka are already locked in a dispute over the diversion of the Mhadei river water.

The Maharashtra Government had moved its machinery to begin work on the Virdi dam. It plans to construct the dam across the Valvanti river via its Kattika tributary in Virdi, located along the Goa-Maharashtra border.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Valvanti river originates in Karnataka and passes through Maharashtra to meet the river Mandovi near Pilgao village in Goa.

Mr. Sawant said the Goa Government was “not taken into confidence” by Maharashtra authorities while starting work on the Virdi dam.

When the Goa Government realised that Maharashtra has started work on the Virdi dam, engineers from the Goa Water Resources Department personally visited the place to inspect it, he said.

“We also communicated to Maharashtra that they cannot go ahead with the project. On our request, Maharashtra has stopped the work,” the CM said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the Maharashtra Government will have to get a green signal from PRAWAH for the construction of the dam.

Mr. Sawant said he will also speak to his party colleague and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT