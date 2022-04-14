Maharashtra stares at load shedding as coal shortage affects power generation

Heat wave and use of agricultural pumps increase the demand of electricity in the State

The decreased power production due to coal shortage has put Maharashtra on the verge of initiating load shedding in many parts of the State, said the State government on Thursday.

Maharashtra reached its peak power demand on April 6 with 28,465 MW and the State stares at a deficit of 1,000 to 1,500 MW.

“We have been petitioning to the central government regarding unavailability of coal. When coal is available, the railway racks to transport it aren’t and when racks are available, the coal is not. Maharashtra has coal storage enough for power generation for 17 days. We are trying to make sure that we get coal from other sources as well,” said State Power minister Nitin Raut.

According to sources within the government, the State usually witnesses increased power demand in May. “But this time due to heat wave in March and April, increased use of agricultural pumps for water and increased industrial usage has resulted in demand reaching peak in the beginning of April itself. This demand might cross 30,000 MW mark in coming days,” said an official from the State Energy department.

The minister has said that even though the State faces power shortage, it will not declare load shedding across the State but only in areas with power theft and which have energy bill dues pending in greater amount.

“Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) which has installed power generation capacity of around 13,000 MW requires around 1.30 lakh MT coal per day. But Maharashtra is being purposely targeted by ensuring coal is not provided neither gas to lower the power generation capacity of Gas power projects,” said Mr. Raut.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it was the misgovernance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which has forced the State in to load shedding. BJP leader and former Energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the previous BJP-led government ensured no load shedding, but this government has failed on all fronts.

Last week, Maharashtra State cabinet cleared the decision to allow Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MAHADISCOM) to purchase power in a bid to avoid load shedding in the State. The State energy department has already announced to buy 760 MW power from Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL) till June 15.