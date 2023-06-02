ADVERTISEMENT

Girls outshine boys yet again in Maharashtra SSC results

June 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

According to the division-wise result, Konkan has the best pass percentage of 98.11%; a total of 10,000 schools have achieved 100% result, with not a single student failing the examination

The Hindu Bureau

Students of class 10 celebrate their success after the declaration of Maharashtra SSC examination results, at Balmohan Vidyamandir in Mumbai, on June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10 results on Friday.

The State board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 23 this year and girls have outshined boys by a considerable margin. This year, 95.87% girls and 92.06% boys have passed, respectively.

This year, a total of 15,29,096 students appeared for the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination and of them, 14,34,893 or 93.83% have cleared it. According to the division-wise result, Konkan has the best pass percentage of 98.11%.

This year, there has been another achievement, a total of 10,000 schools have achieved 100% result, with not a single student failing the examination.

Out of the 23,013 schools, 6,844 have recorded 100% success. As many as 4,89,455 students have secured first class with distinction and above. Out of total 67 subjects, 25 have recorded 100%.

Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the Higher Secondary Certificate, Class 12 final examination result on May 25, 2023 and the overall pass percentage was 91.25%.

