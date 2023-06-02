HamberMenu
Girls outshine boys yet again in Maharashtra SSC results

According to the division-wise result, Konkan has the best pass percentage of 98.11%; a total of 10,000 schools have achieved 100% result, with not a single student failing the examination

June 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of class 10 celebrate their success after the declaration of Maharashtra SSC examination results, at Balmohan Vidyamandir in Mumbai, on June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10 results on Friday.

The State board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 23 this year and girls have outshined boys by a considerable margin. This year, 95.87% girls and 92.06% boys have passed, respectively.

This year, a total of 15,29,096 students appeared for the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination and of them, 14,34,893 or 93.83% have cleared it. According to the division-wise result, Konkan has the best pass percentage of 98.11%.

This year, there has been another achievement, a total of 10,000 schools have achieved 100% result, with not a single student failing the examination.

Out of the 23,013 schools, 6,844 have recorded 100% success. As many as 4,89,455 students have secured first class with distinction and above. Out of total 67 subjects, 25 have recorded 100%.

Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the Higher Secondary Certificate, Class 12 final examination result on May 25, 2023 and the overall pass percentage was 91.25%.

