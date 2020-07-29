Other States

Maharashtra SSC results announced, over 95% students pass

Students appearing for SSC Board exams are being welcomed at the exam hall in Vidya Prasarak School in Balkum in Thane. File photo

Students appearing for SSC Board exams are being welcomed at the exam hall in Vidya Prasarak School in Balkum in Thane. File photo   | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

The pass percentage of girls was 96.91, while that of boys was 93.90%.

Over 95 per cent students passed the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC- Class 10) examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

About 95.30 per cent students passed the SSC exam, in which girls outshone boys, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Shakuntala Kale, said.

The pass percentage of girls was 96.91, while that of boys was 93.90 per cent, she said.

As many as 15,84,264 students had registered for the examination. Of them, 15,75,103 had appeared and 15,01,105 cleared the exam held in March this year.

Among various state divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage of 98.77 per cent, while Aurangabad division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 92 per cent, Kale said.

