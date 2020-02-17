Other States

Maharashtra: Seven killed, 12 injured after SUV falls from bridge

Seven persons were killed and at least 12 injured after a large SUV in which they were travelling fell from a bridge in Yavatmal district on Sunday, police said. The vehicle was overspeeding and it overturned a few times after falling. The mishap occurred on Kalamb-Jodmoha Road in the morning.

