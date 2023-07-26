Maharashtra sets up special task force to trace foreign nationals without valid visa

July 26, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Task Force to trace foreign nationals whose visas had expired before January 1, 2011, and who are therefore residing illegally in the State.

An order to this effect was issued on Monday by the State Home Department. The new unit was set up for the Immigration Check Post (ICP) for foreign nationals who were staying illegally in the country beyond the expiry date of their visa, the order said.

The STF will be comprised by six members and be headed by principal secretary (special) of the Home Department, along with the Inspector General (Law and Order), Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department, Superintendents of Police, representatives from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and a representative from the National Informatics Centre as members.

On July 18, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department, informed the Assembly that a detention centre in Mumbai — for foreign nationals involved in drug peddling, overstaying past their visa’s validity, and committing petty offences to evade deportation — was in its final stages.

“A detention centre for foreign nationals indulging in various offences is in the last stage. It will be ready soon and these foreign nationals will be kept there until their deportation,” he said.