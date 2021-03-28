Coronavirus | Maharashtra sees highest single day spike of 40,414 COVID-19 cases

'The State is now left with 3,25,901 active cases'

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally beyond 27 lakh to 27,13,875, the State Health Department said.

The State had reached the 26 lakh-mark of cases only on March 25.

With 108 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infections, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,181, it said.

Mumbai also reported the highest number of new cases in a day on Sunday, by adding 6,933 infections, taking its overall tally to 3,98,724.

With eight more deaths, Mumbai’s fatality count rose to 11,653, the department said.

In Maharashtra, 17,874 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 23,32,453.

