Maharashtra sees another surge of more than 5,000 cases

Pune

08 July 2020 01:13 IST

In a rare instance, Mumbai records a relatively low tally of only 785 infections

The upsurge in COVID-19 cases continued in Maharashtra which recorded 5,134 infections on Tuesday to take the tally to 2,17,121.

A sharp fatality surge of 224 pushed the toll to 9,250.

Of the case tally, 89,294 are active ones, said officials. With the discharge of 3,296 patients, the number of recoveries stands at 1,18,558.

In a rare instance, Mumbai recorded a relatively low surge of only 785 cases (as opposed to the usual spike of 1,000-plus). Its tally has now reached 86,509 of whom only 23,359 are active ones.

With 64 deaths, its toll has crossed the 5,000-mark to reach 5,002.

As per official data, Pune district reported 37 deaths as toll surged to 926.

Significant fatality surges

Besides Mumbai and Pune, significant fatality surges were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with Thane reporting 20 to take its toll to 599, Kalyan-Dombivli 13 (161) and Mira-Bhayander 11 (179).

With 13 deaths, virus hotspot Nashik in north Maharashtra saw its toll rise to 255.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate had stood at 54.6%. The case fatality stands at 4.26%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported more than 550 cases as its tally reached 30,131 of whom 14,892 are active. The Pune district administration authorities, however, said only 11,135 cases were active.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, big surges were reported across the MMR.

Thane reported 528 cases to take the tally to19,000.

Kalyan-Dombivli reported 389 cases (tally 11,243).

Navi Mumbai added 126 cases (tally to 9,426).

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded sharp spikes as well, reporting 140 and 157 cases respectively to take their tallies to 4,995 and 6,474.

Nashik district saw a massive surge of 338 cases, taking its tally to 5,816 of whom 2,300 were active.

Aurangabad district sees formidable rise

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada region, saw a formidable rise of 190 cases as its tally breached the 7,000-mark to reach 7,002 of whom 3,506 are active cases.

“Till date, 2,17,121 (18.69%) of 11,61,311 laboratory samples have been tested positive with a little more than 29,000 samples tested on Tuesday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 6,31,985 persons were in home quarantine and 45,463 in institutional quarantine facilities.