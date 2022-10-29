Maharashtra: Security cover of 25 MVA leaders withdrawn by Shinde-Fadnavis government

Security cover of NCP leader Sharad Pawar and his family has been retained, but that of some other NCP leaders including Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and jailed Anil Deshmukh has been removed

PTI Mumbai
October 29, 2022 08:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra government has removed “categorised” security cover of 25 leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, an official said on October 28.

It means these leaders would not have permanent police security outside their houses or escort. The decision was taken after a fresh assessment of their security perception, the official said.

Those who lost security cover includes several former Cabinet ministers. The security cover of Uddhav Thackeray, the previous chief minister, and his family has been retained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The security cover of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and his family including his daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule too has been retained, but that of some other NCP leaders including Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and jailed Anil Deshmukh has been removed. They have been home ministers in the past.

The security cover of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has been maintained. Interestingly, Milind Narvekar, personal secretary and trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray, has been given 'Y-plus-escort' cover.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar (NCP) and fellow NCP leader Dilip Walse- Patil, who was home minister in the previous MVA government, too have been given 'Y-plus-escort' cover.

The other leaders who lost categorised security cover included Nawab Malik (NCP), Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Satej Patil (all Congress), Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena), Dhanajay Munde (NCP), Sunil Kedare (Congress), Narhari Zirwal (NCP) and Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Eknath Khadse (NCP), Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut (both Shiv Sena UBT).

Kalaben Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, too lost her security cover.

Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, both former chief ministers, have been provided 'Y category' security.

All decisions regarding security cover have been taken professionally considering the threat perception and the move has nothing to do with the leaders' political affiliations, the official claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
politics
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app