Maharashtra | RPF jawan saves pregnant woman from falling into gap between moving train and platform

A pregnant woman fell at a railway station in Maharashtra while trying to alight from a moving train, but was saved from slipping into the gap between the train and the platform by an alert RPF jawan, an official said on October 19.

The incident took place at Kalyan railway station on October 18, he said.

The woman along with her husband and son apparently boarded a wrong long-distance train.

Later, as the train started moving, the woman tried to de-board, but in the process, she fell on the platform.

An RPF jawan immediately rushed there and saved the woman from slipping into the gap between the moving train and the platform, the official said.

 

The other people present on the platform lauded the jawan for his courage and presence of mind.

Later, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar in a tweet said, "Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today." "Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train," he added.


