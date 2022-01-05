Maharashtra reports more than 26,000 new infections

Active tally breaches 85,000-mark, COVID-19 fatalities remain low

Maharashtra’s uptick in fresh COVID-19 cases continued relentlessly with the State recording 26,538 new COVID-19 cases as the active case tally soared to 87,505.

However, the fatalities remained low, with eight deaths taking the cumulative death toll to 1,41,581. As many as 5,331 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

In all 144 new infections of the Omicron variant were reported today, of which 100 were from Mumbai. The State’s Omicron tally now stands at 797, of which 330 have been discharged till now.

In a new single-day high, Mumbai recorded 15,014 COVID-19 cases, taking the city’s active case tally to 61,923. Three deaths took the total fatalities to 16,384.

Pune district reported more than 2,800 cases, of which more than 1,800 were from Pune city alone, and a single death. The district has more than 5,500 active cases currently.

Thane district reported more than 2,200 cases but no fatalities.

The State’s recovery rate dipped incrementally to 96.55%, said Health Department authorities. The case positivity rate stands at 9.68% while the total recoveries are currently at 65,24,247.