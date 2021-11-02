Maharashtra reports lowest single-day cases in 17 months

Pune

02 November 2021 01:11 IST

No deaths reported in 30 of the 36 districts

Despite the State rapidly easing restrictions and the festive season round the corner, Maharashtra’s rapidly declining trend in cases continued with the State reporting its lowest single-day surge in 17 months with just 809 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as against 1,901 new recoveries.

The active case tally has now dropped to 15,552. An equally low fatality rate of ten deaths were reported, with no deaths being reported in 30 of the 36 districts. Pune, Satara, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Beed and Sindhudurg were the only places where fatalities were recorded, said authorities.

Thirteen districts in the State did not report a single case today.

Advertising

Advertising

Maharashtra’s cumulative fatalities now stand at 1,40,226. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

The total cases now stand at 66,03,850 while the State’s cumulative recoveries have risen to 64,52,486 with the recovery rate at 97.59%.

Pune reported just 133 new cases and a single death taking its total cases to 11,51,334 and its total death toll to 19,092. As per district authorities, the active case tally has fallen below 2,500.

The rural part of Pune district, which until two months ago was a virus hotbed recording around 500 cases daily, saw a marked reduction, reporting a mere 42 cases on Monday.

Highest cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported the highest cases in the State, with 258 new ones taking its total case tally to 7,57,007 while the active count stood at 4,503.

Four deaths took the city’s death count to 16,251.