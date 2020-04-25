Maharashtra reports a record 811 coronavirus cases in a day

With 811 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day surge on Saturday. The State also recorded 22 deaths taking the death toll to 323.

Since the SARS CoV-2 hit the State on March 9, the total number of cases has touched 7,628.

Nearly 66% of the State’s cases and 59% of the deaths were from Mumbai alone, making the financial capital a major hotspot for the infection.

3 districts in green zone

Saturday’s tally surpassed the State’s last highest single-day jump of 778 cases on April 23. The 22 deaths on Saturday was also the second-highest daily toll recorded by the State. On April 9, the State recorded 25 deaths.

Of the 35 districts in the State, only three — Wardha, Bhandara and Gadchiroli — remain in the green zone now. Chandrapur was also in the green zone but a couple who returned from Indonesia tested positive in Nagpur. The two cases have been counted under Chandrapur due to their residential address.

Of the 22 deaths recorded on Saturday, 13 were from Mumbai, six from Pune and one each from Malegaon, Dhule and Solapur. The recovery rate in the State stands at 14% with nearly 1,076 patients discharged from hospitals to date. On Saturday, 119 patients were discharged across the State.