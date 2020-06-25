Maharashtra reports a new single-day high of 3,890 cases

Pune

25 June 2020 01:48 IST

Rise in cases offset by number of recoveries; Mumbai’s infection tally reaches 69,528

Maharashtra recorded a new single-day case surge high on Wednesday, with 3,890 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 1,42,900. The death toll reached 6,739 with 208 fatalities.

Of these, 72 deaths were reported in the last 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period, said officials.

Of the case tally, 62,354 are active ones.

The rise in cases, however, was offset by the number of recoveries, with 4,161 patients discharged taking the number to 73,792.

With 1,118 cases, Mumbai’s case tally has reached 69,528 of whom 28,548 are active cases. With 20 fatalities, the city’s toll has risen to 3,964.

Pune district death toll shot to 637 with 12 deaths.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate stood at 51.64% and the case fatality at 4.72%.

Pune district’s case tally, as per officials, has shot to 17,445 with the district reporting more than 500 cases. Of these, 7,401 were active cases while 9,407 persons had been discharged thus far.

Along with Mumbai city, most areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported record high case surges as well.

Cases continued to pile up relentlessly in Thane, with the district reporting 434 to take the district’s tally to 11,220.

In what is perhaps its highest single-day surge, Navi Mumbai reported 340 cases (tally 6,407). Likewise, Kalyan-Dombivli reported 268 cases (tally 4,843).

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar in the MMR, too, witnessed sharp spikes of 163 and 141 cases respectively to take their figures to 2,738 and 3,240.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra reported 139 cases with Nashik city reporting 108 of these.

The district’s tally has risen to 3,104 of whom 1,191 are active while 193 fatalities have been reported from Nashik till date.

Cases continued to rise in Aurangabad as well with 181 taking the district’s tally to 3,867 of whom 1,674 were active.

“Till date, of the 8,23,775 laboratory samples, 1,42,900 (17.34%) have been tested positive with nearly 21,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 5,57,948 persons were in home quarantine and 33,581 were in institutional quarantine facilities.