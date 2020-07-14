Maharashtra reports 6,741 new cases, 213 deaths

Maharashtra reported 6,741 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 2,67,665, even as fresh cases in Mumbai city, that accounts for over a third of total infections, moderated to 954 — only the second time this month that it has reported less than 1,000 cases in a day.

With 213 more deaths reported on Tuesday, the toll rose to 10,695, rendering a case fatality rate of 4%. Of these, 145 deaths were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 70 from Mumbai, taking the city’s pandemic toll to 5,405.

Within the MMR, which reported 2,893 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded the second highest after Mumbai city, overtaking cases under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). KDMC reported 405 cases to take its tally to 15,510, while the TMC’s tally, with 304 new cases, rose to 15,414.

Mumbai recorded 954 cases, taking its tally to 95,100 with cases in the MMR rising to 1,79,760. The last time Mumbai reported less than a 1,000 cases this month was 785 on July 7.

With 4,500 patients dischargedon Tuesday, as per State public health department data, the total number of recoveries is 1,49,007, a recovery rate of 55.67%.

As many as 13,72,939 samples have been tested so far with 19.49% testing positive so far. Nearly 6.99 lakh people are in home quarantine and another 42,350 people are in institutional quarantine. Of the 2,67,665 cases in the State, 1,07,665 are active.

While the MMR, large parts of which are currently under lockdown, showed some moderation in fresh cases, the Pune, Nashik and Nagpur divisions reported a significant surge in cases. Pune division , which includes Solapur, Satara and Pimpri-Chinchwad, reported 2,152 cases, taking the total cases to 48,425. With 32 more deaths, the division took its toll touched 1,578.

Nashik division reported 848 new cases, compared to 508 on Monday, taking its case tally to 16,890, with 18 more deaths pushing the toll to 782. Nagpur division reported 174 cases, up sharply from the 31 reported on Monday, taking its total cases to 2,912. Gadchiroli district, which has so far had one of the lowest cases in the State, reported 21 cases, taking its total to 136, with a solitary death reported so far.