Maharashtra reports 3,607 new cases

Maharashtra reported 3,607 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths on Thursday, in a new single-day high, as the State’s tally of cases surged to 97,648 and death toll to 3,590.

However, as per Health Department figures, only 47,968 cases are active. As many as 1,561 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 46,078.

Recovery rate improves

State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate had increased to 47.2% and the case fatality rate had climbed to 3.7%.

Thursday’s surge in cases and fatalities exceeded Wednesday’s high of 3,254 cases and 149 deaths.

With 1,418 new cases, Mumbai's tally has reached 54,085 cases, including 27,915 active ones. Ninety-seven of the new deaths were reported from the city, where the toll reached 1,954.

Fatalities were also reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with nine deaths from the Mira Bhayander civic body area and seven from Kalyan-Dombivali, taking their toll to 54 and 43.

Health Department officials said eight deaths were reported from Pune district where the toll went up to 447. However, district officials said the toll had already risen to 452.

Similarly, Health Department officials said Solapur district in the Pune division reported eight more deaths to take its total to 120. But Pune divisional officials said the toll in the district had reached 128. Six deaths were reported from Aurangabad district in the Marathwada region as the district’s toll rose to 121. Five deaths occurred in Nashik district as its toll reached 100.

Deaths were also reported from Hingoli, Jalna and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region.

“Of the total deaths reported today, 35 were in the last couple of days, while the rest are from the period between April 1 and June 8. As many as 70.3% of the deaths were caused by high-risk co-morbidities,” Dr. Awate said.

Pune district’s total tally, as per the Health Department figures, has reached 10,882, with more than 400 new cases reported in two days. And 4,227 of them were active cases.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in new cases continued in Thane, with another spike of 230 cases, taking the district’s tally to 6,997. Navi Mumbai reported 231 cases as its tally surged to 4,126, while its death toll touched 96 with four fatalities.

“A total of 95 laboratories — 54 government and 41 private — are currently functional for testing samples. Till date, of a total of 6,09,317 laboratory samples, 97,648 (16%) have tested positive, with almost 16,000 samples across the State tested today [on Thursday],” Dr. Awate said.

He said 5,73,606 persons were in home quarantine and 28,066 in institutional quarantine across the State.