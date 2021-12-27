Maharashtra reports 31 new Omicron cases, tally now 141

A health worker takes a swab sample of a traveller at a railway station in Mumbai.

Pune

27 December 2021 00:48 IST

State reports sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases in 2 months

Maharashtra reported 31 new Omicron cases on Sunday while witnessing its highest single-day case surge in nearly two months after the State recorded 1,648 fresh COVID-19 infections, as the active case tally surged to 9,813.

Twenty-nine of the new Omicron cases are asymptomatic while the other two have reported mild symptoms, said officials. The total number of Omicron cases in the State have now risen to 141 of whom 61 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, said the State Health Department.

Of the 31 new Omicron cases reported on Sunday, 27 are from Mumbai city alone, while two are from Thane district and one each from Pune and Akola districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Six among the new cases are below 18 years of age while three are senior citizens.

All persons among the new infections had a travel history while one was a high -risk contact of an international traveller.

Thus far, Mumbai city has reported the maximum Omicron cases with nearly 55 infections, followed by Pune district with 42 infections of whom 19 are from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune city and the remaining 16 from Pune rural region.

Meanwhile, the State’s active cases witnessed a sharp rise with 1,648 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Sunday as against just 918 new recoveries. 17 fatalities pushed the total death toll to 1,41,433.

Recovery cases dip

The State’s recovery rate dipped incrementally to 97.67%, said Health Department authorities. The case positivity rate stands at 9.73% while the total recoveries are currently at 65,02,957. Mumbai city reported the maximum new cases in the State (896) followed by Pune district, which reported 268 new ones.